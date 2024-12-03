Extra Point: National Signing Day Set to be Another Top 15 Class for Miami
As National Signing Day approaches, the Miami Hurricanes look to land yet another top 15 recruiting class in the country.
Last season, Miami finished with the fourth ranked class nationally, according to 247 Sports, with three five star prospects inking the dotted line to suit up for the Hurricanes. This year, though, Miami has regressed from a numbers standpoint, but should still wind up on the better side of that 15 mark.
The reason behind the drop? As of right now, Miami hasn't landed a single five star prospect out of this cycle. Last year, three five-star athletes signed up to play for The U, along with 11 four-stars. Head coach Mario Crisotbal and company, though, have attempted to counteract that trend by landing 14 four-stars arleady in this class alone (as far as commitments are concerned).
Of course, flips are always a possibility. As anyone (this writer included) who has worked for recruiting networks can tell you, a lot can change in the 24 hours leading up to a player's press conference or decision ceremony.
The biggest hill for Cristobal and company to climb will be holding on to the recruits they do sign tomorrow while simultaneously landing a few big fish in the spring signing period. Inside the top 15, a couple of big wins in the Spring can vault a program well into the top 10 or even top 5, depending on how big of a splash they make.
For those reasons, there's no rationality behind panicking at this stage if you're a Miami faithful, as the transfer portal window will also open soon and allow The U to fill out the roster as the staff sees fit. After all, it's Miami. It sells itself, right?