Ezekiel Marcelin Officially Signs with Hurricanes
The linebacker stands at 6-0, 190 pounds, and is one of the most underrated linebackers in the Florida area with speed athleticism, and creativity in the middle of the field.
The 3-star recruit is from the Miami area, attending Miami Central, where he has been a star all four years of his playing years and a captain. Hopefully, he will be home for the next 3 to 4 years of his collegiate career as one of the star linebackers for the "U" as they continue to improve in recruiting.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
