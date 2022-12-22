Conrad Hussey Picks FSU over Miami and PSU

The Miami Hurricanes did well on National Signing Day, and have one of the nation's top overall recruiting classes.

That being the case, not every battle goes your way. Penn State commitment Conrad Hussey has made his decision to sign a letter of intent with Florida State. He had visited Miami this past weekend.

Hussey is a safety that played for famed Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas. He's been a coveted prospect for a long time. When he first committed to PSU, it actually surprised many people.

When he began to look around at different programs, especially locally with Miami and FSU, that's more of what many people thought would hapeen during the earlier stages of his recruitment.

Even without Hussey in the fold, Miami has a great group of defensive backs already signed. There's still big-time cornerback cornerback Cormani McClain that's out there as well.

There's been no public update regarding when McClain will sign his letter of intent, as of 7 pm on Dec. 21. All Hurricanes will update that situation and more as we cover the National Signing Day happenings regarding the Canes, their opponents, and some head-to-head recruiting statistics between the Canes and Noles tomorrow.

