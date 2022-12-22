Skip to main content

Conrad Hussey Picks FSU over Miami and PSU

Conrad Hussey decided on Florida State.

The Miami Hurricanes did well on National Signing Day, and have one of the nation's top overall recruiting classes. 

That being the case, not every battle goes your way. Penn State commitment Conrad Hussey has made his decision to sign a letter of intent with Florida State. He had visited Miami this past weekend.

Hussey is a safety that played for famed Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas. He's been a coveted prospect for a long time. When he first committed to PSU, it actually surprised many people. 

When he began to look around at different programs, especially locally with Miami and FSU, that's more of what many people thought would hapeen during the earlier stages of his recruitment.

Even without Hussey in the fold, Miami has a great group of defensive backs already signed. There's still big-time cornerback cornerback Cormani McClain that's out there as well.

There's been no public update regarding when McClain will sign his letter of intent, as of 7 pm on Dec. 21. All Hurricanes will update that situation and more as we cover the National Signing Day happenings regarding the Canes, their opponents, and some head-to-head recruiting statistics between the Canes and Noles tomorrow.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis. 

Conrad Hussey
Recruiting

Conrad Hussey Picks FSU over Miami and PSU

By All Hurricanes Staff
Christopher Johnson
Football

Mario Cristobal Loves Explosive, Powerful Running Back Combination From Johnson & Fletcher

By Alex Donno
Robby Washington
Recruiting

Breaking Down Miami’s Signees from Florida

By Brian Smith
2023 Miami cornerback commitment Rob Stafford Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
Recruiting

Miami or Georgia for the Best CB Class in the Nation?

By All Hurricanes Staff
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

Miami Recruiting: Late Night Update

By Brian Smith
francisco mauigoa
Football

Transfer Portal: Francisco Mauigoa Joining Brother at Miami

By Brian Smith
Francis Mauigoa 2
Recruiting

Top OL Francis Mauigoa Signs With Miami Hurricanes

By Luke Chaney
Damari Brown
Recruiting

CB Damari Brown Commits to Miami Hurricanes

By Luke Chaney