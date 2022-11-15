Hurricanes Await Final Decision From Top Recruit Sam M’Pemba

The Miami Hurricanes class of 2023 gained 19 verbal commitments to date. It’s one of the nation’s top overall recruiting classes, and it’s still awaiting news on multiple top recruits before the Dec. 21 National Signing Day.

One of those prospects would be Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy edge rusher Sam M’Pemba. He’s the rare athlete that can bend off the edge and chase down quarterbacks and running backs despite being 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds. That's made him one of the nation's most coveted recruits.

So far, M’Pemba has taken an official visit to Tennessee (Oct. 15), and has another planned for Georgia (Nov. 4). Miami will be hosting M’Pemba when they play the University of Pittsburgh (Nov. 26). That's going to be an excellent chance to show why he's needed in a Miami uniform.

He’s also been to several schools for unofficial visits, including trips to Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes have pitched their aggressive style of pass rushing with M’Pemba, as the Canes have earned the No. 4 spot nationally by bringing down opposing quarterbacks 34 times this season.

If the Hurricanes could add M’Pemba to his IMG teammate and fellow pass rusher Jayden Wayne, that would give Miami an excellent one-two punch at one of the most important positions on the gridiron.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.