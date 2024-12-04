Hurricanes Officially Sign 4-Star Tight End Luka Gilbert
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continued to roll through the early signing period for football, locking in talented 4-Star tight end Luka Gilbert as a member of the 2025 recruiting class.
He announced his commitment to the Hurricanes back in April of this year, and has been with Miami ever since.
He held offers from over 20 division one programs, but ultimately chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Texas A&M, Ohio State, Michigan and more.
Hailing from Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 18 tight end in the nation and the No. 11 player in the state.
Standing at 6-foot-7, 233 lbs., Gilbert is a walking mismatch for defenders. He is elite in the blocking game, and has shown the ability to grab contested catches, most likely helped by his background as a basketball player. While he could potentially be a target to make the move over to offensive tackle at his size, he could certainly pose a very unique threat to opposing defenses in the pass game.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked in to Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.