Hurricanes Officially Signs 4-Star Wide Receiver Joshua Moore
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes continued to roll in the early signing period for football, locking in another member of the 2025 recruiting class.
4-Star wide receiver Joshua Moore signed his letter of intent with Miami on Wednesday. He committed to the Canes in October.
Moore is an in-state prospect, hailing from West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 20 wideout in the nation and the No. 20 player in the state. He is also ranked as a top-200 prospect overall nationally.
He held offers from over 30 division one programs, but eventually chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Tennessee and more.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 205 lbs., Moore is a jump ball threat and has shown he has the ability to make contested catches in high school. He is extremely technical in his route running and combines that with his size to gain advantages over defenders.
His breakout season came as a sophomore at West Broward. In eleven games, Moore hauled in 50 receptions for over 1,000 yards and eleven touchdowns. As a junior he was hampered with an injury, but still managed to see time in ten games, ending with 50 receptions for just over 800 yards and nine touchdowns.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.