Jaden Wilkerson Officially Signs with Miami
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes locked in another talented prospect on Wednesday as the early signing period for football officially opened.
The Canes signed 3-Star offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson, who has been committed to Miami since June of this year. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 61 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 85 payer in Florida.
The lineman stands at 6-6 330 pounds and is nimble on his feet. This is another big lineman that the Hurricanes see a lot of potential in as they are continuing to round up a class of o-linemen that can match up with anyone soon. There has been a trend with the leave of the recent commits of the O-line being huge but also very raw with a lot of promise. That is what Wilkerson is for the Canes.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
