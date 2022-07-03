John Garcia, Jr. Talks Williams and Rashada with Locked On Canes

The Locked on Canes Podcast welcomes John Garcia, Jr. to discuss Emory Williams and Jaden Rashada.

Locked On Canes podcast host Alex Donno is someone with deep ties to Miami Hurricanes football , and his podcast talks Hurricanes all the time. He brought onto his show none other than Sports Illustrated’s Director of Recruiting, John Garcia, Jr., to talk about both of Miami’s quarterback commitments, Emory Williams and Jaden Rashada, with how they did at Elite 11.

Here are a few of the key points from the podcast, as well as a few statistics from Elite 11 regarding Rashada and Williams:

*From Elite 11, Miami was the only school to have two committed quarterbacks.

*Overall Elite 11 rankings, including discussion about how each of Williams and Rashada progressed from Day 1 through Day 3.

*Rashada’s physical tools and long-term development.

*How the two quarterbacks compare to some of the other top signal callers from this year's Elite 11.

*Williams won the accuracy gauntlet with a score of 49, while Rashada finished at No. 6 in the accuracy gauntlet, scoring 46 points. Full article: Accuracy Gauntlet .

*Rashada’s smooth release and arm strength are elite. How he has a high ceiling with his combination of skills.

