Miami Baseball Inks 2025 Talent
The Hurricanes officially signed 2025 prospect Donovan Jeffrey this week.
The Miami Hurricanes officially signed the first member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, inking first baseman/outfielder Donovan Jeffrey.
Jeffrey is the earliest commitment of the 2025 class, having been committed to the Canes since October of 2022.
Hailing from Chester, Virginia, Jeffrey stands at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. and is the only first baseman in the 2025 class for Miami. Perfect Game rates him as a 9.5 on their grading scale, indicating he has potential of becoming a high end draft pick.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the eighth ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to Perfect Game, with commitments from 18 prospects.
Miami Baseball Commits
- C Alonzo Alvarez - Brentwood, Californina
- OF Ivan Eduardo Basilis Damiron - Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic
- RHP Ronald Causby - Seminole, Florida
- LHP Lonzo Drummond - Winter Garden, Florida
- 3B Dylan Dubovik - Coral Spring, Florida
- LHP Jack Durso - Seaford, New York
- OF Bennett Gary - Parkland, Florida
- OF Mason Greenhouse - Riverside, California
- 1B Donavan Jeffrey - Chester, Virginia
- RHP Jake Lodgek - Linwood, New Jersey
- SS Mario Mangana - Miami, Florida
- 2B Gabriel Milano - Doral, Florida
- RHP Erick Peralta - Brooklyn, New York
- IF Tim Piasentin - Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
- LHP Sebastian Santos-Olson - Port Chester, New York
- OF Domaine Vann - Greensboro, North Carolina
- SS Jailen Watkins - Sachse, Texas
- SS Eddie Zaun - Bradenton, Florida
