All Hurricanes

Miami Baseball Inks 2025 Talent

The Hurricanes officially signed 2025 prospect Donovan Jeffrey this week.

Mason Woods

May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes infielder Antonio Jimenez (13) celebrates with infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) after a three run homer against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
May 23, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes infielder Antonio Jimenez (13) celebrates with infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. (0) after a three run homer against the Clemson Tigers in the second inning during the ACC Baseball Tournament at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes officially signed the first member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, inking first baseman/outfielder Donovan Jeffrey.

Jeffrey is the earliest commitment of the 2025 class, having been committed to the Canes since October of 2022.

Hailing from Chester, Virginia, Jeffrey stands at 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. and is the only first baseman in the 2025 class for Miami. Perfect Game rates him as a 9.5 on their grading scale, indicating he has potential of becoming a high end draft pick.

As of now, the Hurricanes hold the eighth ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to Perfect Game, with commitments from 18 prospects.

Miami Baseball Commits

  1. C Alonzo Alvarez - Brentwood, Californina
  2. OF Ivan Eduardo Basilis Damiron - Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic
  3. RHP Ronald Causby - Seminole, Florida
  4. LHP Lonzo Drummond - Winter Garden, Florida
  5. 3B Dylan Dubovik - Coral Spring, Florida
  6. LHP Jack Durso - Seaford, New York
  7. OF Bennett Gary - Parkland, Florida
  8. OF Mason Greenhouse - Riverside, California
  9. 1B Donavan Jeffrey - Chester, Virginia
  10. RHP Jake Lodgek - Linwood, New Jersey
  11. SS Mario Mangana - Miami, Florida
  12. 2B Gabriel Milano - Doral, Florida
  13. RHP Erick Peralta - Brooklyn, New York
  14. IF Tim Piasentin - Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada
  15. LHP Sebastian Santos-Olson - Port Chester, New York
  16. OF Domaine Vann - Greensboro, North Carolina
  17. SS Jailen Watkins - Sachse, Texas
  18. SS Eddie Zaun - Bradenton, Florida
Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Home/Recruiting