Elite CB Commitments: Top 5 Class for Canes?

Imagine the Miami Hurricanes being able to man-up against practically any team and take away the short passing lanes so that the pass rush gets home even more than it already is right now (currently No. 5 in the nation with 29 sacks).

That’s what head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff are working towards. Miami’s class of 2023 provides talent across the board, with the cornerback spot being a prime reason why Miami could end up inside the top five of the national rankings.

The recruiting efforts yield a No. 7 overall ranking from John Garcia, Jr., the National Director of Recruiting for Sports Illustrated.

Prime backing for that ranking stems from the cornerbacks in the fold for the Canes, three of them to be exact.

There’s Cormani McClain, who’s commitment to Miami shocked many people around the country. He’s one of the best players in the land, regardless of position.

If there’s one thing the Lakeland (Fla.) High School cornerback does at least as well as any other player at his position in the land, it’s break on the football. He has a knack for jumping a route at the right moment.

It’s why McClain picked off nine passes as a mere sophomore. That was a raw McClain, thrusted into the lineup. He is a wiser and more technically sound player now, allowing him to get his hands on the ball more often.

With McClain’s 6-foot-1 and 170-pound frame, natural hitting ability, and desire to be great, he has a chance to be a dominant college football player. He could come in and potentially play right away for the Hurricanes. Most people know about McClain, but he’s just the first of three Miami cornerback commitments.

The player not enough people talk about would be Robert Stafford from Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie. He’s electric with the football in his hands at the prep level, but he’s just as impressive as a cornerback, too. That’s where he will line up for Miami.

Stafford’s ability to play nickel cornerback or on the perimeter is also key. He’s capable of sticking with the shifty slot receivers that give many college defensive backs fits. There’s also a bonus class of 2023 commitment.

The recruit would be Antione Jackson, a player that just reclassified from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023. Along with his natural height at 6-foot, Jackson’s long arms and quick-twitch change of direction ability make him the prototypical cornerback for today’s college football world.

He can take on the bigger boundary receivers when needed, and he has the athletic tools to also run with the fastest of receivers.

The three cornerbacks above help to give Miami a great class already. If it can add Damari Brown, that would be the icing on the cake and a good way to break into the top five of Garcia’s rankings.

Brown has similar tools to the other Miami cornerback commitments, and he’s from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. It’s a program that’s been arguably the nation’s best at producing cornerbacks during the past 10 years.

He’s just announced his final four programs – Miami, Alabama, Florida State and Clemson – and is likely to announce on National Signing Day. The Canes are right in the thick of Brown’s recruiting race, and could be the prospect to place the Canes inside the top five of the national rankings.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.