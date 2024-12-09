Miami Cracks Top Six For Elite Tight End Prospect
The Miami Hurricanes, after putting together an impressive performance through the early signing period, have begun work on the class of 2026.
Elite 4-Star tight end prospect Brock Harris from Pineview High School in Saint George, Utah announced his top six schools this week, listing the Hurricanes among Oregon, Michigan, Georgia, BYU and Utah.
The 6-foot-6, 238 lb. target is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 tight end in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Utah. He is also ranked as a top-100 overall prospect nationally, coming in at No. 44.
Harris is a big bodied tight end who can lineup both inside and out, and is just a skilled blocker as he is receiver. In 2023, as just a sophomore, he hauled in 55 receptions for 665 yards and eight touchdowns. This season, playing in one less game, the talented target finished with 41 catches for over 500 yards a nine touchdowns.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold three commitments for the 2026 recruiting class: linebacker Jordan Campbell, cornerback Camdin Portis and quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Mario Cristobal and his staff have put together consistently strong recruiting classes since arriving in Coral Gables in 2022, finishing among the top-25 in the nation and atop the ACC in each season. The Canes 2026 class is ranked No. 19 in the country right now, but could certainly make a leap with the commitment of Harris.