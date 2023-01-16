Miami First to Offer Emerging Texas D-Line Recruit Ukponu

Miami didn't sign a recruit out of the state of Texas in its elite 2023 recruiting class, but Mario Cristobal's camp is trying to get into the Lone Star State moving forward.

Another step in that potential direction took place on Monday when the Hurricanes became the first program to offer Denton (Texas) Guyer standout defensive lineman Xavier Ukponu a scholarship.

The sophomore, who was named defensive line MVP at the Next Level Athlete showcase over the weekend, learned of the news via a conversation with UM defensive line coach Joe Salave'a.

"It feels good," he told All Hurricanes Monday. "I just have to keep grinding and stay focused. Had a good conversation with Coach Salave’a. After watching my film...he decided to offer me."

While an initial visit to Coral Gables is in the works, Ukponu has knowledge of the program already after connecting with his potential future position coach.

"I’m very interested in Miami," he said. "He (Salave'a) talked about they’re track record of D-linemen and how they emphasize on the trenches and I would be a good addition to that.

"I’m planning on taking a visit there this offseason but no date set yet. Sometime during the spring or summer."

After helping Denton Guyer to a deep playoff run and state semifinal game appearance in 2022, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound Ukponu was named second-team All-District 5-6A.

Watch the new Miami target at work here:

