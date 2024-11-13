Miami Flips 2025 Edge Rusher
The Miami Hurricanes added another extremely talented player to the 2025 recruiting class this week.
4-Star edge rusher Hayden Lowe flipped his commitment from the USC Trojans to Miami, becoming the 23rd commitment of the class for Mario Cristobal and his staff.
Lowe originally committed to the Trojans in June, but had spent time in Miami on visits in March and May before making his decision. He is the third ranked player in the state of California as well as the third ranked edge rusher in the entire nation for the class of 2025. He holds offers from over 30 division one programs, and now chooses the Hurricanes over the likes of not only USC, but schools like Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and more.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 240 lbs., Lowe has excellent size for an edge rusher and has also shown a lot of versatility in his game, playing multiple positions across the defensive line, and even in the linebacking corp. He is viewed as one of the top players in the class for good reason.
In four seasons at Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, Lowe has compiled an incredible stat line of 152 total tackles, 37.0 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks. Not to mention, he also has two interceptions and five forced fumbles to his credit as well.
The Hurricanes currently hold the 12th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to the 247Sports' composite ranking.