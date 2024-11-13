Miami Hoops Officially Signs Two 2025 Prospects
The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team officially signed its two 2025 commitments this week. As of now the Canes are ranked 25th in the nation for the 2025 class, but are still in play for several of the country's top prospects.
2025 prospects Matthew Able and Ben Ahmed officially signed with the Hurricanes this week, becoming the first two members of the 2025 class to do so.
Matthew Able - Guard, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs.
Able is a lengthy, athletic guard from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, standing at 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. He is the eighth ranked player in the state as well as the eighth ranked shooting guard in the nation. He held offers from over 12 division one programs and committed to the Hurricanes in August, choosing Miami over schools like Virginia Tech, Baylor, Michigan and more.
Ben Ahmed - Center, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs.
Ahmed, standing at 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. is a big bodied center with the ability to dominate inside and wreak havoc on the offensive and defensive glass. Hailing from Putnam, Connecticut, he is the second ranked player in the state and 11th ranked center in the nation. He committed to Miami in October, choosing the Hurricanes over the likes of Rutgers, California, Cincinnati and more.