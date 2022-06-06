Miami Hurricanes 2023 Basketball Recruiting Tracker: Jamie Kaiser, Jr. Update

Under the direction of Head Basketball Coach Jim Larranaga, the Hurricanes are coming off an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA Tournament and recruiting is going well. All Hurricanes will be watching the recruiting efforts of Larranaga and his staff closely and keeping Miami fans in the know with visits, offers, and decision dates via the recruiting tracker. Stay locked in with All Hurricanes to know what’s happening with Miami Basketball recruiting.

MONDAY, JUNE 6

The Hurricanes are battling for one of the better wing players in the class of 2023 as Jamie Kaiser, Jr. just announced his top nine programs:

Kaiser is a prospect that’s on the rise because of his length and his three-point shooting ability. The Miami coaching staff has definitely taken notice. After offering Kaiser in the latter half of May, the talented 6’6” small forward is already listing Miami in his top group of schools.

Kaiser has already taken some of his official visits, however, so Miami’s staff will need to book at least an unofficial in the near future, if not an official, to stay in the race for Kaiser.

The talented prospect from Burke (Va.) Bishop Ireton visited Wisconsin and Virginia already, and will be visiting Maryland and West Virginia soon. He’s expected to make a summer decision, but all of the attention being thrusted upon could cause him to move a decision back a bit. Time will tell the tale.

Miami, Boston College, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Indiana, and Ohio State are some of the schools that want Kaiser to visit and will be battling to bring him to their respective campuses.