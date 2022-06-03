Miami Hurricanes 2023 Football Recruiting Tracker

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Mario Cristobal and his new staff at Miami, things are expected to be quite busy in Coral Gables relative to the top talent expected to travel to campus.

In the class of 2023 and beyond, UM's recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Hurricanes are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. As the talent descends upon south Florida, drops top schools, commitment dates and more, this recruiting tracker will serve as a one-stop shop for Canes fans looking for the very latest.

Stick with All Hurricanes for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

One of the top prospects in the country -- regardless of position -- is Francis Mauigoa. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star has a long list of offers, but the list is set to be trimmed this weekend.

Hurricanes fans should breath easy on this one, as the massive offensive lineman recently told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. that The U will make the cut when the time comes. Mauigoa confirmed plans to make his move on Saturday.

"The Miami staff recruited me when they were at Oregon, so I'm familiar with coach (Joe) Salave'a, he's Polynesian and one of my uncles," Mauigoa said. "Then coach Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal, those are two offensive line coaches. When the head coach coaches the offensive line, that's something different.

"That's a whole other level for the O-linemen."

In the SI exclusive, Mauigoa also mentioned Alabama and USC as two programs also set to make the cut. He recently visited Tennessee and admitted recruits pledged to the Vols and Florida Gators are heavy on his trail, too.

Mauigoa could make a verbal commitment as early as the summer months, he recently added.

