Hurricanes 2023 Recruiting Tracker: WR Target Backs Off Clemson Pledge

Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class.

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, recruiting is taking center stage from coast to coast. For Mario Cristobal and his new staff at Miami, things are expected to be quite busy in Coral Gables relative to the top talent expected to travel to campus.

In the class of 2023 and beyond, UM's recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as a result, the Hurricanes are in the mix for some of the top names around the country. As the talent descends upon south Florida, drops top schools, commitment dates and more, this recruiting tracker will serve as a one-stop-shop for Canes fans looking for the very latest.

JUNE 14, 7:20 pm UPDATE:

A top target on the offensive side of the ball for Miami, Edison (Fla.) wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph just backed off of his commitment to Clemson.

It is worth noting that Joseph was on campus with the Hurricanes over the weekend, competing in UM's 7-on-7 tournament with coaches watching and evaluating the prospects in attendance. Joseph was pursued by Mario Cristobal and his staff at Oregon and they will certainly push to keep the SoFlo talent home, now steering the ship at Miami.

Standing at 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Joseph has emerged as one of the nation's top playmakers in the class of 2022 as a junior, averaging 19.2 yards per catch with five receiving touchdowns while returning a kickoff and two punts for touchdowns on special teams. He scored 14 touchdowns as a sophomore.

This will be a recruitment to watch moving forward now that Joseph is back on the recruiting market.

JUNE 14, 10:15 am UPDATE:

One of Miami's top weekend official visitors is hinting at big news in his recruitment.

Jackson Carver, the Connecticut prep tight end who took a return trip to Coral Gables this weekend, is ready to drop public news at 1:00 pm ET Tuesday.

"The coaching staff treated my family and I like their family, and I really feel comfortable with them," he told All Hurricanes on Monday.

A tight end talent who has more than 30 scholarship offers to his name, he has yet to take additional official visits although a trip to Iowa is on the books for next weekend. LSU, Alabama and others are also in the mix at this time.

Stay tuned.

JUNE 13, 12:00 pm UPDATE:

One of Miami's top overall targets has trimmed his list and the Canes made the cut.

Olaus Alinen, originally from Finland but playing prep ball in Connecticut at the Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, had a top four of Miami, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State he released back in April. On Monday afternoon, he amended the list to add the Oregon Ducks to the contending programs.

Alinen also added plans to take an official visit to Eugene from June 21 through June 23. He kicked off the official visit slate at Miami on June 3, then saw Alabama this past weekend. He has plans to get to national champion Georgia this coming weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound prospect reportedly stayed in Miami for a few days beyond his official visit last weekend, as the Alinen family was able to take in more of the metro area.

JUNE 6, 5:45 pm UPDATE:

One of the primary objectives for the Miami Football coaching staff is to build back a higher overall level of talent on defense. That’s especially true at safety where the Hurricanes will lose Al Blades, Jr. after the 2022 college football season. A long-term replacement has placed the Hurricanes in his final four schools:

Joenel Aguero's visit schedule is impressive in terms of tradition and national scope, with Georgia, Florida, Ohio State and Miami all having been at the pinnacle of college football in the past two decades. Aguero’s late July commitment date is also something that’s common for recruits that are now taking multiple June official visits, just like him.

Most recruits want to get their recruitments out of the way prior to playing their senior high school seasons. That stated, Aguero’s Twitter profile has multiple posts about Miami in recent months, just like the following one:

He would be a great pickup for the Hurricanes at a position of need, and it would also be great to see Miami land a big-time recruit that so many programs covet.

Miami has to keep local talent home, that much has been made clear by Mario Cristobal since he took over.

One step towards doing so with one of the best in south Florida went public on Sunday as Hykeem Williams announced his top six programs. Along with the Hurricanes, Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M, Pitt and Florida State made the cut.

The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan star wide receiver has been on campus several times since the staff turnover in Coral Gables.

“They are changing the culture fasho around there and that’s the home team, so you gotta love the home team,” Williams told On3.

Williams has official visits to Georgia and Pitt set for the month of June, thus far.

One of the top prospects in the country -- regardless of position -- is Francis Mauigoa. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star has a long list of offers, but the list is set to be trimmed this weekend.

Hurricanes fans should breath easy on this one, as the massive offensive lineman recently told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia, Jr. that The U will make the cut when the time comes. Mauigoa confirmed plans to make his move on Saturday.

"The Miami staff recruited me when they were at Oregon, so I'm familiar with coach (Joe) Salave'a, he's Polynesian and one of my uncles," Mauigoa said. "Then coach Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal, those are two offensive line coaches. When the head coach coaches the offensive line, that's something different.

"That's a whole other level for the O-linemen."

In the SI exclusive, Mauigoa also mentioned Alabama and USC as two programs also set to make the cut. He recently visited Tennessee and admitted recruits pledged to the Vols and Florida Gators are heavy on his trail, too.

Mauigoa could make a verbal commitment as early as the summer months, he recently added.

