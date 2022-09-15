SF Marcus Allen Talks Miami Visit, Relationship With Jim Larrañaga

Small forward Marcus Allen has seen his recruitment heat up over the past few months. The class of 2024 product has picked up offers from Stanford and Villanova in the past week, joining Miami, Florida State, Missouri, Cincinnati and Florida Gulf Coast as the schools that have done so.

Allen, a South Florida native who last played for Miami Norland (Fla.) High School as a sophomore before transferring to AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) School, has been in contact with the Hurricanes. He made an official visit to the school in late August.

"Going to Miami, it was a big opportunity for me cause actually my mom ... works for the University of Miami so I've been around for since I was a little kid," Allen said to All Hurricanes. "Being able to go there and now being to visit there and looking at the campus, it was a cool experience. I really liked it."

Building relationships with coaches is a vital part of Allen's recruitment, and Miami has excelled in this regard as every coach at UM has talked to the forward, including head coach Jim Larrañaga.

"He's a great person. When I was talking to him it's not more of a coach and a player relationship, it's more like a father-son, that friendly type of relationship so I could talk to him about everything," Allen said about Larrañaga.

Next up for Allen is a trip to Columbia, Missouri, where the talented recruit will make an official visit to Mizzou this weekend, Sept. 17-19.

After that will be high school season, where Allen and his new squad will look to compete for a championship at the GEICO Nationals. The 6-foot-6 prospect hopes to continue improving his game, as he will now be playing for one of the top prep schools in the country.

