Miami Hurricanes Basketball Recruiting Tracker

A look at who is committed to the Canes for the signing class of 2025 and a preview of 2026.

Mason Woods

Feb 24, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2024; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga reacts against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes currently hold the 24th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.

After a hot start in 2023 that ended with a disappointing close to the season, the Canes looks to bounce back in 2024 and it all starts on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2025

Hard Commits (2)

Team Rankings - Through November 12, 2024

247Sports: No. 24
On3: No. 9
Rivals: No. 8

Commitments

  1. SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
  2. C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)

1. Matthew Able - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Position: Shooting guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 39 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 36 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: No. 25 nationally, No. 9 position

2. Ben Ahmed - Putnam, Connecticut

Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 300 lbs.

Rankings

Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 79 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 67 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: No. 54 nationally, No. 4 position

Class of 2026

Commitments

None (yet)

Important Basketball Recruiting Dates

  • November 13, 2024: Basketball Early Signing Period Opens (Runs through November 20, 2024)
  • April 16, 2025: Basketball Regular Signing Period Opens (Runs through May 21, 2025)
Published
