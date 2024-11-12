Miami Hurricanes Basketball Recruiting Tracker
The Miami Hurricanes currently hold the 24th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
After a hot start in 2023 that ended with a disappointing close to the season, the Canes looks to bounce back in 2024 and it all starts on the recruiting trail.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (2)
Team Rankings - Through November 12, 2024
247Sports: No. 24
On3: No. 9
Rivals: No. 8
Commitments
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
1. Matthew Able - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Position: Shooting guard
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 39 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 36 nationally, No. 10 position, No. 7 state
Rivals: No. 25 nationally, No. 9 position
2. Ben Ahmed - Putnam, Connecticut
Position: Center
Height: 6-foot-9
Weight: 300 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 79 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 2 state
On3: No. 67 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 2 state
Rivals: No. 54 nationally, No. 4 position
Class of 2026
Commitments
None (yet)
Important Basketball Recruiting Dates
- November 13, 2024: Basketball Early Signing Period Opens (Runs through November 20, 2024)
- April 16, 2025: Basketball Regular Signing Period Opens (Runs through May 21, 2025)