Seven of Miami’s 2023 Signees Make ‘FINAL’ Edition of SI 99

Talking about Miami’s loaded 2023 recruiting class.

Sports Illustrated ranked this year’s Miami Hurricanes recruiting class No. 4 overall. From that list of big-time players, seven future Canes even made the top 100 players in the nation.

Here are the list of recruits from the Hurricanes that made the SI 99, their specific ranking, as well as where they played high school football:

3) Cormani McClain, CB, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

5) Samson Okunlola, OT, Brockton (Mass.) Thayer Academy

13) Francis Mauigoa, IOL, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

44) Jayden Wayne, DE, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy

50) Malik Bryant, DE, Orlando (Fla.) Jones

74) Rueben Bain, DE, Miami (Fla.) Central

96) Raul Aguirre, LB, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater

Players like McClain, Okunlola and Mauigoa have often been discussed by fans and media members alike as good bets to play early. While proven great talents, the other four players on this final SI 99 list could also make impacts next fall.

So could other 2023 signees like running backs Chris Johnson and Mark Fletcher, as well as wide receivers Robby Washington and Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph, among other recruits headed to Coral Gables, because of their sheer football acumen and athleticism.

Regardless of which Miami signees produce the most next fall, there was no question that this overall recruiting class was one of the best in the nation and provided head coach Mario Cristobal with an excellent foundation to turn the program around.

By All Hurricanes Staff
