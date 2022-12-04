LB Marcellius Pulliam Commits to Miami Hurricanes

Sandy Creek (Ga.) linebacker Marcellius Pulliam committed to Miami on Saturday night.

Pulliam chose Miami over the other programs on his list of top schools: Clemson, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Indiana and Mississippi State.

The senior linebacker is ranked as the No. 644 player and 67th-best player at his position in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Pulliam is an impact player on Sandy Creek's defense. The Patriots (12-2) are set to play the next game of their state playoffs on Dec. 10 against Carver (Ga.). He has totaled 55 tackles, four sacks and one interception in seven games played this season, according to Max Preps.

The defender joins Bobby Washington, Malik Bryant, Raul Aguirre and Kaleb Spencer as the fifth linebacker pledged to the Hurricanes' 2023 recruiting class, although Spencer could play safety at Miami. Pulliam's decision also comes less than a week after edge rusher Collins Acheampong flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami.

At 6-foot-3, Pulliam, who also runs track, is a well-built linebacker who has the athleticism to effectively tackle and cover in space.

Pulliam made an unofficial visit to Miami this past June. He also made multiple unofficial visits to Auburn as well as an official visit to Louisville and Mississippi State during his recruitment.

