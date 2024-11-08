Miami Hurricanes Football Recruiting Tracker
Mario Cristobal and his staff currently have the 11th ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite rankings.
Take a look at each of the commits in this year's class, as well as an early preview at 2026.
Class of 2025
Hard Commits (22)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No. 11
On3: No. 11
Rivals: No. 7
Commitments
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Committed 07/20/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 06/27/2024)
- CB Timothy Merritt, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - Birmingham, Alabama (Committed 06/09/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 06/20/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Committed 08/02/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Committed 06/28/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Committed 08/16/2024)
- LB Gavin Nix, 6-foot, 225 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Committed 07/01/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 07/23/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/19/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Committed 07/05/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Committed 06/26/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 06/18/2024)
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Committed 08/11/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 03/23/2024)
- S Hylton Stubbs, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 07/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 08/17/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Committed 04/13/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Committed 04/08/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Committed 07/13/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Committed 10/08/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 10/20/2024)
1. Jaboree Antoine - New Iberia, Louisiana
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 170 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 113 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 4 state
On3: No. 145, No. 17 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: No. 94 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 3 state
2. Chris Ewald - Hollywood, Florida
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 204 nationally, No. 20 position, No. 30 state
On3: No. 210 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 28 state
Rivals: No. 62 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 15 state
3. Timothy Merritt - Birmingham, Alabama
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 506 nationally, No. 43 position, No. 22 state
On3: No. 549 nationally, No. 46 position, No. 25 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 19 state
4. Amari Wallace - Miami, Florida
Position: Defensive back
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 172 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 360 nationally, No. 34 position, No. 48 state
On3: No. 330 nationally, No. 32 position, No. 44 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 65 state
5. Donta Simpson - Hollywood, Florida
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 281 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 616 nationally, No. 67 position, No. 82 state
On3: No. 554 nationally, No. 53 position, No. 68 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 76 state
6. Herbert Scroggins - Savannah, Georgia
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 235 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 190 nationally, No. 20 position, No. 27 state
On3: No. 271 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 37 state
Rivals: not ranked nationally, No. 51 state
7. Mykah Newton - Newberry, Florida
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 255 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 856 nationally, No. 66 position, No. 112 state
On3: No. 873 nationally, No. 91 position, No. 111 state
Rivals: not ranked
8. Gavin Nix - Bradenton, Florida
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 225 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 235 nationally, No. 26 position, No. 35 state
On3: No. 230 nationally, No. 21 position, No. 32 state
Rivals: No. 161 nationally, No. 7 position, No. 31 state
9. Ezekiel Marcelin - Miami, Florida
Position: Linebacker
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 208 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 495 nationally, No. 51 position, No. 68 state
On3: No. 508 nationally, No. 54 position, No. 63 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 64 state
10. Jaden Wilkerson - Orlando, Florida
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 330 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1439 nationally, No. 102 position, No. 196 state
On3: No. 1353 nationally, No. 86 position, No. 181 state
Rivals: not ranked
11. Seuseu Alofaituli - Las Vegas, Nevada
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 280 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 88 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 3 state
On3: No. 88 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 3 state
Rivals: No. 106 nationally, No. 1 position, No. 3 state
12. Max Buchanan - Sanford, Florida
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 275 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 315 nationally, No. 18 position, No. 43 state
On3: No. 338 nationally, No. 27 position, No. 46 state
Rivals: No. 133 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 26 state
13. Demetrius Campbell - Orlando, Florida
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 300 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 1015 nationally, No. 73 position, No. 134 state
On3: No. 1058 nationally, No. 67 position, No. 136 state
Rivals: not ranked
14. Luke Nickel - Alpharetta, Georgia
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 253 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 37 state
On3: No. 250 nationally, No. 22 position, No. 34 state
Rivals: No. 250 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 31 state
15. Girard Pringle - Seffner, Florida
Position: Running back
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 182 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 171 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 27 state
On3: No. 136 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 27 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 61 state
16. Hylton Stubbs - Jacksonville, Florida
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 51 nationally, No. 6 position, No. 8 state
On3: No. 55 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 8 state
Rivals: No. 20 nationally, No. 2 position, No. 5 state
17. Bryce Fitzgerald - Miami, Florida
Position: Safety
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 172 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 129 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 22 state
On3: No. 137 nationally, No. 12 position, No. 23 state
Rivals: No. 74 nationally, No. 10 position, No 19 state
18. Brock Schott - Leo, Indiana
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 215 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 239 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 5 state
On3: No. 192 nationally, No. 11 position, No. 5 state
Rivals: No. 240 nationally, No. 8 position, No. 3 state
19. Luka Gilbert - West Chester, Ohio
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 233 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 314 nationally, No. 15 position, No. 10 state
On3: No. 285 nationally, No. 14 position, No. 9 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked, No. 14 state
20. Daylyn Upshaw - Phenix City, Alabama
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 180 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 3-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 474 nationally, No. 75 position, No. 21 state
On3: No. 428 nationally, No. 69 position, No. 20 state
Rivals: not nationally ranked
21. Joshua Moore - Pembroke Pines, Florida
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 205 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus:4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 120 nationally, No. 16 position, No. 20 state
On3: No. 85 nationally, No. 13 position, No. 12 state
Rivals: No. 158 nationally, No. 29 position, No. 29 state
22. Malachi Toney - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 182 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 244 nationally, No. 30 position, No. 38 state
On3: No. 366 nationally, No. 53 position, No. 49 state
Rivals: No. 193 nationally, No. 33 position, No. 35 state
Class of 2026
Hard Commits (3)
Team Rankings - Through Nov. 7, 2024
247Sports: No.14
On3: No. 13
Rivals: No. 14
Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
1. Camdin Portis - Charlotte, North Carolina
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 165 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 291 nationally, No. 25 position, No. 16 state
On3: No. 292 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 16 state
Rivals: not rated nationally, No. 12 state
2. Jordan Campbell - Opa Locka, Florida
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 200 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 63 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 9 state
On3: No. 68 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 11 state
Rivals: No. 48 nationally, No. 4 position, No. 5 state
3. Dereon Coleman - Orlando, Florida
Position: Quarterback
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 165 lbs.
Rankings
Consensus: 4-Star prospect
247Sports: No. 331 nationally, No. 23 position, No. 57 state
On3: No. 324 nationally, No. 22 position, No. 57 state
Rivals: No. 163 nationally, No. 5 position, No. 25 state
Important Recruiting Dates
Early Signing Day- December 4, 2024 (Runs through December 6, 2024)
Midyear Junior College Transfer Signing Day- December 4, 2024 (Runs through January 15, 2025)
National Signing Day- February 5, 2025 (Runs through April 1, 2025)