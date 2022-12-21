Raul Aguirre Signs with Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are rebuilding their linebacker depth chart and one of those pieces to the puzzle would be Raul Aguirre. He just faxed his letter of intent into the Miami football offices.

Aguirre is a player that could be a weak side linebacker, perhaps even play some middle linebacker, depending on the needs of the sitaution and the opponent. He was a player that made a decision to attend Miami back on July 12, so he's been in the fold for the Hurricanes for just over five months now.

He played his high school football for Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, a program on the Southside of Atlanta's suburbs. Aguirre certainly went up against quality competition as that area produces numerous Power 5 prospects.

Some of his other offers and prime suitors were Florida, Ohio State, and Alabama. Those three programs have helped to paint a picture of just how coveted Aguirre truly was.

Here's more from a part of his scouting profile:

"Coverage Skills This is where the Aguirre is most valuable. He plays the ball in the air more like a cornerback than an outside linebacker. Thus, he can be on the field for all three downs and not be out of place when an opposing team goes with a power package and then surprises the defense by going five wide."

