Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations

Mario Cristobal is aiming to put college football on notice in his first year as Miami's head coach, utilizing his and his coaching staff's recruiting prowess to compile one of the nation's top recruiting classes come National Signing Day.

The foundation of the class was established throughout the spring when the Hurricanes added four commitments in a month-long span, before the Canes went on a summer hot streak with the additions of numerous blue-chip talents.

Despite a turbulent first season in charge that saw the Canes compile a 5-7 (3-5 ACC) record, Cristobal has kept Miami's recruiting momentum rolling as the early signing period approaches.

The October commitment of the nation's No. 1 cornerback, Cormani McClain, sets the Hurricanes up to close the cycle strong with a clear alpha in the fold to recruit other prospects, especially from his native Sunshine State.

All Hurricanes is tracking Miami's class of 2023 commitments, which you can find sorted by position below.

Recruit photos via All Hurricanes, Sports Illustrated All-American or Miami Hurricanes creative media.

Total Commitments: 23

Quarterback (1)

Emory Williams, Milton (Fla.) High, 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

Committed: 6/20/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Williams is a pass-first signal-caller with the arm strength to beat teams over the top, while also having a deft touch along the sidelines and in the back of the end zone. He's at his best when going through his progressions and making throws to the second and third levels of the defense. Not afraid to take a hit, Williams will also deliver a strike right before a defender makes contact with him. Finally, Williams has the ability to scramble and still make a throw, or take off and make big plays with his legs.

Running Back (1)

Christopher Johnson, Miami (Fla.) Dillard, 5-foot-11, 178 pounds

Committed: 12/11/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: One of Florida's fastest athletes, with a 10.4-second 100 meter dash time already to his name, Johnson is electric with the ball in his hands. He has enough ability to challenge defenses as a slot receiver or running back, where he projects as a change of pace and/or space type in the ACC. Added mass in the lower half should help for the transition to college football but the vision, burst and instincts enable for an inside or outside approach from the backfield.

Wide Receiver (2)

Nathaniel 'Ray Ray' Joseph, Miami (Fla.) Edison, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 6/28/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Quick-twitch receiver and return man; one of the most explosive athletes in the Sunshine State. Will be a threat to score from screens, short-to-intermediate routes and bombs. Has the ability to separate from top-notch cornerbacks with excellent lateral quickness and juke moves.

Robby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: An explosive exterior threat who could work in the slot or outside to put pressure on the depth of a defense. Washington combined for 13 total touchdowns in 2021, working both wide receiver and running back roles at Killian. He has added good weight, adding to strong route-running foundation and top-end speed during the offseason.

Tight End (3)

Riley Williams, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Committed: 7/01/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Massie tight end talent with NBA-type frame given his height and length. Worked primarily as a jumbo receiver rather than the classic in-line tight end role at Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic prior to transferring this summer, with gaudy production and flashes of dominance along the way. He brings great ball skills, body control and overall field awareness as a pass-catcher to the table.

Reid Mikeska, Cypress (Texas) Bridgeland, 6-foot-6, 230 pounds

Committed: 6/19/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: A hybrid pass-catcher comfortable working more like a jumbo wide receiver, Mikeska offers size, instincts and after-the-catch ability in space. He is experienced blocking in space, even as an H-back, enhancing his floor at the college level. Added bulk could help to project towards a more balanced college skill set, but this Cane fits the modern game.

Jackson Carver, Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

Committed: 6/14/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: A three-sport standout growing up in Minnesota, Carver played hockey and excelled at lacrosse before blossoming into a top tight end recruit. Picking Miami over 30 additional offers, he shows the ability to work well in-line and split out, with an extended catch radius and strong linear running ability to boot. Capable blocker with defensive line experience, enhancing pop at the point of contact.

Offensive Tackle (2)

Francis Mauigoa, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-5, 327 pounds

Committed: 7/04/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Mauigoa has several high-level traits including excellent quickness for a prospect over 320 pounds. While plowing over a defensive lineman in the run game is common for Mauigoa, he’s also capable of playing in space during screens and outside zone runs to reach linebackers and defensive backs. His overall bend and athleticism translate well for him to play offensive tackle for the Hurricanes, and he could also contribute at offensive guard. This is one of the nation’s most versatile offensive line recruits.

Frankie Tinilau, Miami (Fla.) La Salle, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds

Committed: 4/11/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Australia native is raw in his technique but offers plenty of power given his size, leverage discipline and two-way experience as an offensive and defensive lineman at different points. Has experience at left tackle, carries 300-plus pounds very well relative to frame.

Interior Offensive Line (2)

Tommy Kinsler, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds

Committed: 7/28/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: A road-grading, big-bodied guard prospect with the size required to play tackle if Miami's coaching staff believes outside is his best fit. Kinsler will need to reshape the upper half of his body at the next level but his general frame and lower-body strength in particular make him a candidate to play sooner rather than later. His polished technique, hailing from one of the Sunshine State's best schools for linemen development, only aids his cause for early snaps.

Antonio Tripp, Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh School, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds

Committed: 3/8/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Balanced offensive line prospect with experience at multiple positions up front. Will project inside at the next level, reflecting strong lower-body foundation and pop on contact. Works well on the move with relatively high motor in the run-blocking game. Pass protection needs polish going forward.

Edge rusher (3)

Collins Acheampong, Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic, 6-foot-7, 254 pounds

Committed: 11/29/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: A native of Ghana, where his mother still resides, there is an undeniable athletic profile attached to Acheampong's potential. It pairs with a rare 6'7" frame and similar wingspan and a multi-sport background. As a projected pass rusher, however, the flashes are hard to miss while he works against blockers and/or when he gets near the ball carrier. There are twitch and instincts to build a role around in the modern age of college football, so when his experience and technique catch up Acheampong could become one of the gems of the national 2023 class.

Rueben Bain, Miami (Fla.) Central, 6-foot-2, 250 pounds

Committed: 12/13/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Electric pass rusher off the edge with the ability to change games. Bain attacks offensive tackles with quickness, a variety of moves, fast hands, and a relentlessness that is coveted to play on the defensive side of the football. Also of note, he provides a premium level of natural bend to come off the edge. It allows him to win reps that many other edge defenders simply could not. He is undoubtedly one of the best pass rushers in the country and one that should see immediate minutes for the Canes in 2023.

Jayden Wayne, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, 6-foot-5, 240 pounds

Committed: 7/9/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Long and polished edge defender with a two-way background. Elite pass-rushing prowess with an array of moves to pressure the passer with speed and technique. Has shown vast improvement as an edge setter, with a strong football IQ to play the run as well. Elite athletic profile given not only to his tight end background, but production and flash ability on Friday nights as well as 7-on-7 circuit. Shouldn't need much development to see considerable collegiate playing time.

Defensive Line (1)

Joshua Horton, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes, 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

Committed: 12/4/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Equipped with a great frame and versatile athletic ability, Horton is also among the more productive interior defensive line recruits in the class of 2023. Able to work inside out out on occasion, there are elements of classic run-stuffer potential thanks great quickness combined with length. Instincts and pass-rush ceiling also forward the idea of the Peach State prospect lining up on the outside in college despite such a big frame. Horton topped 100 total tackles as a senior while anchoring one of the South’s top defenses at Langston Hughes High.

Off-Ball Linebacker (5)

Malik Bryant, Orlando (Fla.) Jones, 6-foot-2, 235 pounds

Committed: 7/27/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: A versatile second-level prospect with experience working inside at IMG Academy, as well as outside as a pass rusher. Has seen success at every spot at the linebacker level, with twitch and bend off the edge as a clear strength. A physical prospect who has filled out his frame in the last 18 months, Bryant also brings some downhill ability versus the run along with a strong football IQ and overall game that can be utilized at different linebackers posts relative to down and distance.

Raul Aguirre, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater, 6-foot-1, 220 pounds

Committed: 7/12/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Stout linebacker recruit with mature build and experience relative to age. Comfortable making plays from depth with short-area explosion noticeable through contact. Moonlights on offense and shows comfort while working in pass coverage, with plus instincts and lateral ability while working underneath. At his best when working downhill, where raw twitch and top-end speed combine for flash plays on routine.

Kaleb Spencer, Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Committed 10/28/2022

Previously committed to Oklahoma, Spencer is a versatile defender that could fit into the Miami defense in different ways. First, he's shown the ability to come off the edge and crash the backfield, and do so with speed. Next, he is naturally physical. That means he is a possible inside linebacker candidate. Finally, with his all-around athleticism and skills, Spencer could end up playing multiple roles for the Hurricanes.

Bobby Washington, Miami (Fla.) Palmetto, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Committed: 3/24/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Modern linebacker build with plus athleticism and experience against high profile competition in south Florida. Strong instincts versus the run and competitive in pass coverage with short-area explosiveness and striking ability. Runs relatively well and has a nose for the football with room to continue to fill out frame.

Marcellius Pulliam, Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Committed: 12/3/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Plays best when he's going downhill. He's an explosive tackler that coils and charges through ball carriers; thumper. Shows good hand use to fend off offensive linemen in the run game. Good athlete with the lateral mobility to chase down shifty running backs. Has an all-out attitude and will chase down plays from behind. Pulliam also possesses a frame with room to add weight, and can easily reach 225 pounds.

Cornerback (3)

Cormani McClain, Lakeland (Fla.) High School, 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Committed: 10/27/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: One of the nation's best overall players, McClain earned 57 offers during the recruiting process. He selected Miami over Florida and Alabama, citing his reason as comfort with Miami's coaching staff and players, as well as honoring his grandfather. With McClain's length and change of direction, he can be an immediate impact player and ball-hawk in the Canes' secondary. Few prep prospects will move on to the college ranks with as much expectation as McClain.

Robert Stafford, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie, 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

Committed: 6/30/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Elite athlete that has recently begun to learn defensive back play while also starring at wide receiver at Eau Gallie. In his early days as a corner, Stafford has been proficient in zone coverage thanks to his length and instincts to play the ball. His technique and man coverage skills are raw, but his willingness to compete against run and attack downhill is promising in those departments.

Antione Jackson, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, 6-foot, 170 pounds

Committed: 7/2/2022

All Hurricanes scouting report: Jackson reclassified to the class of 2023 from 2024 in October, establishing himself as one of Miami's much-needed pledges in the secondary this cycle. A high-caliber athlete with the arm length to contest passes regularly, Jackson emerged as one of 2024's best defensive back recruits during his freshman year at Dillard and has continued to excel, leading to his imminent early graduation.

Safety/Nickel (0)

Specialists (0)

Previous Commitments

IOL Connor Lew , Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain, decommitted 12/13/2022

, Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain, decommitted 12/13/2022 QB Jaden Rashada , Pittsburg (Calif.) High, decommitted 11/11/2022

, Pittsburg (Calif.) High, decommitted 11/11/2022 WR Lamar Seymore , Miami (Fla.) Central, decommitted 6/23/2022

, Miami (Fla.) Central, decommitted 6/23/2022 WR Andy Jean, Miami (Fla.) Northwestern, decommitted 3/28/2022

