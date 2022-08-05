OL Connor Lew Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes have picked up yet another commitment, this time from Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive linemen Connor Lew, who picked The U over Auburn, Georgia and Clemson on Friday.

Lew officially visited each of his finalists in June, and the battle for his services appeared to turn into a Miami vs. Auburn fight near the end before Lew opted to play his college football for Hurricanes' head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff.

Credit Cristobal and Canes offensive line coach Alex Mirabal for sealing the deal on Lew's recruitment.

“I like Miami because of what Coach (Mario) Cristobal and (Alex) Mirabal are building there," Lew told 247Sports in June. "The opportunity to be a part of ‘OL Paradise’ is something that is intriguing to me. Miami has a top OL coach in Coach Mirabal and is one of the only schools in the nation with an offensive-minded head coach."

Lew, 6-foot-3, 282 pounds, projects as a center at the next level and is considered the No. 42 interior offensive line prospect, as well as the No. 529 overall recruit, in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

He's the fifth offensive lineman to commit to the Canes this cycle, following Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami (Fla.) La Salle offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic interior lineman Tommy Kinsler and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy interior lineman Antonio Tripp.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.