QB Emory Williams Commits to the Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal has reeled in his first quarterback commit as head coach of the Miami Hurricanes, as Milton (Fla.) 2023 signal-caller Emory Williams announced his pledge to The U on Monday evening.

The announcement comes one day following Williams' official visit to Miami from June 17-19.

Williams is considered the No. 43 quarterback and No. 870 prospect nationally in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings. He completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards, 16 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first season as Milton's starting signal-caller.

A bit of a late riser as a quarterback prospect, Williams' recruitment had only recently begun to take off. He's only earned 12 offers thus far and began taking visits this spring, seeing Pittsburgh, USF and Indiana before making his two trips to Coral Gables.

Williams is the eighth prospect to join the Canes' 2023 recruiting class, following wide receivers Robby Washington and Lamar Seymore, tight end Reid Mikeska and Jackson Carver, offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau, interior offensive lineman Antonio Tripp and off-ball linebacker Bobby Washington.

The Hurricanes may not be done pursuing quarterbacks in this cycle, either. 247Sports reported on Monday, roughly an hour before Williams' pledge, that Pittsburg (Calif.) QB Jaden Rashada will officially visit Miami this week before finalizing his college commitment this Sunday.

