DL Sydir Mitchell Officially Visiting Hurricanes This Weekend

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2023 defensive lineman Sydir Mitchell is making his way to South Florida this weekend, scheduled to officially visit the Miami Hurricanes from June 10-12.

Mitchell began his summer official visit tour in May with a trip to see the Georgia Bulldogs, followed by a trek to Texas A&M two weeks later. Miami's visit is squeezed between those two and trips to Texas and Auburn before the end of June.

Miami's new coaching staff came calling with a scholarship offer for Mitchell in February. He made his way to Coral Gables for an unofficial visit to meet the staff in April.

Mitchell, 6-foot-4 and a half, 345 pounds, is considered the No. 40 defensive lineman and No. 307 overall prospect in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports Composite rankings.

In two seasons as a varsity starter, Mitchell has accumulated 72 total tackles, four sacks, 12 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. He profiles best as a nose tackle who can stuff the run and eat up double teams on passing downs.

Miami will host two 2023 defensive line recruits for official visits this weekend, as Mitchell will be joined by elite Katy (Texas) Paetow defensive tackle David Hicks alongside other top recruits this weekend at The U.

