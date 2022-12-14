Skip to main content

Miami Central Star Rueben Bain Commits to Canes

Hurricanes land big-time defensive end Rueben Bain.

One of the primary goals for Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal is to keep as much of the elite local prep talent at home. Today, he certainly made a move in the right direction.

One of the nation's best overall recruits, and one from famed Miami (Fla.) Central, is committed to the Hurricanes.

When Miami is truly recruiting at an elite level, that's when it keeps many of the top Miami Public League players at home. Canes fans know many of the programs like Central, Killian, Northwestern, Miami Senior and Carol City just to name a few. 

Bain joins a recruiting class that is now 23 players deep and holds the potential to end up in the top five, perhaps even the top three, in the country. 

All Hurricanes will have more on Bain, and the overall Miami recruiting class, each day through National Signing Day on Dec. 21. 

Rueben Bain Defensive End Miami (Fla.) Central
