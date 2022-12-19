Miami Lands American Heritage RB Mark Fletcher

The Miami Hurricanes have added another key component to their 2023 recruiting class, and at a position of need to boot.

Becoming the 25th commitment in the class would be running back Mark Fletcher from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage. The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound running back helped to not only fill out the depth chart for the Canes, but Fletcher also provided a big back that Miami needs.

With his overall size, power, and nimble feet, Fletcher had a great senior season for American Heritage. He’s expected to now take those talents and make an impact for the Hurricanes. Here’s one of his big runs from the state title game versus Miami Central:

Fletcher had offers from programs across the country. The one time Ohio State commitment also held offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State and Southern California among others.

From the month of December, Fletcher joined fellow running back Chris Johnson, offensive tackle Samson Okunlola, defensive end Rueben Bain, defensive tackle Joshua Horton, and linebacker Marcellius Pulliam as high school prospects that made commitment to Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes.

In addition, Miami also landed big-time offensive line transfer Javion Cohen from Alabama. Cohen started 24 games for the Crimson Tide between the 2021 and 2022 college football seasons.

