Miami Lands Commitment from 4-Star Wide Receiver
The Miami Hurricanes continue to roll on and off the field.
4-star wide receiver Malachi Toney, who was previously committed to Miami before reclassifying to join the 2025 class in early October, has committed to the Canes once more. He joins 4-star pass catcher Joshua Moore as one of two 4-star wideouts in the 2025 class.
Toney, the 25th ranked wideout in the nation, chooses Miami over a plethora of other offers, including Hurricanes rival Florida State.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 182 lbs., Toney is a speedy receiver that has proven the ability to work in the slot extremely effectively. In his junior, and now final, season of high school football at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Toney has nearly 1,000 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games.
As of now, Miami has the 12th ranked recruiting class in the nation and the first ranked in the ACC. The class is highlighted by 4-star offensive lineman Seuseu Alofaituli, 4-star running back Girard Pringle, Jr., 4-star safety Hylton Stubbs and much more.
Toney is the second Miami commitment following the Hurricanes dismantling of Florida State in front of over one hundred prospects that were in attendance, joining 2026 cornerback Camdin Portis who committed earlier this week.
Take a look at Toney's stats here.