Miami Lands Commitment from Hurricanes Legacy
The Miami Hurricanes, fresh off a massive recruiting weekend that saw the ACC favorite take down Florida State at home, landed a commitment from 2026 4-star cornerback Camdin Portis. He held offers from some of the nation's biggest programs such as Ohio State, Florida, Penn State and much more.
Portis is the son of former Hurricanes running back Clinton Portis who suited up in the Green and Orange from 1999 to 2001, finishing his career with just over 2,500 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
He is the 12th ranked player in the state of North Carolina and the 18th ranked cornerback in the nation. As a sophomore at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, North Carolina in 2023, he finished with 18 tackles, ten pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Standing at six feet tall, 165 lbs., Portis is on the smaller side, but possesses elite speed. He ran track as a freshman, posting an impressive time of 24.58 in the 200 meter and 55.38 in the 500 meter.
Portis joins a Canes class with just two commitments currently that is ranked 21st in the nation. Quarterback Dereon Coleman, a 5-foot-11, 165 lb. speedster, committed to Miami back in July and linebacker Jordan Campbell, who stands 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. committed in November of 2023.