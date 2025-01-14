Miami Lands In-State 2027 Commit

All Hurricanes

Sep 1, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts prior to the game against the Miami Redhawks at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes, through the early part of the off-season, have been extremely successful on both the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. Just this week alone, Mario Cristobal and his staff were not only able to land former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, but break into the 2027 recruiting class as well.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Miami picked up a commitment from Ah'Mari Stevens, a wide receiver from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The talented wideout, though unranked currently, stands at 6-foot, 165 lbs. and possesses elite speed and route running ability. This season, as a member of the Raiders, Stevens hauled in 23 passes for 267 yards and a touchdown in eleven games.

He is the Canes' lone commit for the 2027 recruiting class which is currently by unranked by all outlets but Rivals, which places the Canes at No. 4.

Since arriving in 2022, Cristobal has put together strong recruiting seasons in consecutive seasons, and has utilized the transfer portal ina way that few programs have been able to. While the Canes 2024 season ended in ultimate disappointment, dropping the two of the final three games to close the regular season and losing in the Pop Tart Bowl, Cristobal and his staff continue to set the program up for a strong future.

