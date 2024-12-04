Miami Locks in 3-Star Offensive Tackle Demetrius Campbell
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes, despite a disappointing end to the regular season, continued to roll on the recruiting trail this week, officially signing 3-Star offensive tackle Demetrius Campbell as a member 2025 recruiting class.
Campbell committed to the Hurricanes in June and has been locked in with Miami ever since.
Hailing from Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Florida, 247Sports ranks Campbell as the No. 88 player at his position in the nation and the No. 144 player overall in the state.
He held offers from over 10 division one programs and chose Miami over the likes of Ole Miss, Louisville, Duke and more.
Standing at 6-foot-6, 300 lbs., Campbell is a behemoth on the offensive line and utilizes his size to not only eat up pass rushers, but open up running lanes as well. He worked at left tackle most in high school and was even recognized in his junior season as an All-District player.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
