Miami Loses 4-Star Commit to In-State Rival
In the wake of Miami's disappointing loss to Syracuse that could bar the Hurricanes from the College Football Playoff, top safety commit Hylton Stubbs has officially announced his decommitment from Miami. The 4-Star talent had been committed to the Hurricanes since July, and according to Hayes Fawcett of On3, will be flipping his commitment to the Florida Gators.
The talented defender is ranked as the No. 9 safety in the class of 2025, and is the No. 14 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports. He joins a Gators class that is ranked 14th in the nation, and holds commitments from no other safeties currently.
Stubbs was one of two safeties in the class for Miami, now leaving Bryce Fitzgerald as the lone player at the position for the class. The Hurricanes do hold commitments from four cornerbacks, but it has yet to be seen whether or not any of them will be moved around the defensive backfield to accomodate for the loss.
As of now, Miami still holds a top-10 ranked recruiting class for 2025, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but after a tough loss to end the season, more flips could be on the way.
Although the Hurricanes are set to miss the ACC championship after the loss to Syracuse, Miami still has a strong argument for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff, holding a better overall record than many other teams in consideration.
A playoff bid for the Hurricanes could be just what Mario Cristobal and his staff need to hold Miami's top-10 class together.