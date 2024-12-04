Miami Officially Inks 3-Star Quarterback Luke Nickel
Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes continue to roll on the recruiting trail in the early signing period as Miami officially signed 3-Star quarterback Luke Nickel as a member of the 2025 class.
Nickel announced his commitment to the Canes in August of this year and has been locked in with Miami ever since.
The talented signal caller hails from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 22 quarterback in the class and the No. 54 player in the state. He is a top-300 overall recruit nationally as well.
While Nickel's composite ranking is that of a 3-Star prospect, 247Sports gives him a 4-Star distinction, making him one of twelve 4-Star members of the 2025 recruiting class.
Standing at 6-foot-2, 205 lbs., Nickel has great size for a quarterback. He operates within the pocket with a lot of poise and easily picks apart defenses across the middle of the field with accurate throws. While his arm is somewhat limited in terms of pure strength, he is not afraid to unleash his deep ball.
A two-sport athlete, Nickel also plays baseball for the Milton Eagles, lining up all over the place in both the infield and outfield. He was a member of the 2024 Elite 11 camp, and finished as a finalist alongside some of the nation's top quarterback prospects.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked in to Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.