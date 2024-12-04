Miami Officially Locks in First Wideout Commit of 2025 Class
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes locked in another talented prospect from the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, signing 3-Star wide receiver Daylyn Upshaw.
Upshaw has been committed to the Hurricanes since July of this year.
Hailing from Central High School in Phenix City, Alabama, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 63 wideout in the nation and the No. 22 player in the state. He is a top-500 overall prospect nationally.
He held offers from over 20 division one programs, but ultimately chose the Hurricanes over the likes of Texas, Georgia, Florida and more.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 180 lbs., Upshaw is an undersized target, but he operates extremely well in the slot. He utilizes excellent footwork and route running to get open underneath and create problems for opposing defenses. He also has great straight-line speed, so he could be a deep ball threat as well.
In three seasons suiting up for the Central High School Red Devils, Upshaw hauled in 151 receptions for over 2,600 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also saw time as a kick returner, ending his career with just over 200 yards of returns on just five attempts.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
