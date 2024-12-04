Miami Officially Signs 4-Star Running Back Girard Pringle, Jr.
The Miami Hurricanes officially signed another talented member of the 2025 recruiting class this week, locking in 4-Star running back Girard Pringle, Jr.
Pringle has been committed to Miami since March of this year and he took two visits to Coral Gables following his announcement: an unofficial in April and an official in June.
Hailing from Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 6 running back in the nation and the No. 16 player in the state. He is also a top-150 player nationally.
Standing at 5-foot-10, 182 lbs., Pringle is slightly undersized compared to a typical three-down back, but he makes up for it with an incredible motor and high level agility. He fights for extra yardage at every opportunity and frequently meets defenders at the point of attack and wins.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins scouted the talented back, saying, "[Pringle] should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with his energy, agility and burst."
He is a multi-sport athlete, also suiting up for track and field events. He competed in the 100-meter dash as a junior at Armwood and qualified for regionals. He owns times of 10.56, 10.83, 10.91 and 10.97 in the event.
In his junior year, the bruising back rushed for a whopping 1,683 yards on just 219 attempts for an average of nearly eight yards per carry. Not to mention, he also added 24 rushing touchdowns and one through the air as well.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked in to Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Football recruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.