Miami Officially Signs 4-Star Tight End Brock Schott
The Miami Hurricanes locked in another talented member of the 2025 class, signing 4-Star tight end Brock Schott.
Schott announced his commitment to Miami in April of this year, and has been locked in with the Hurricanes ever since.
Hailing from Leo High School in Leo, Indiana, 247Sports ranks him as the No. 10 tight end in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Indiana.
He held offers from nearly 30 division one programs, ultimately choosing the Hurricanes over the likes of Colorado, Auburn, Florida State and more.
Though he is listed as a tight end, Schott also lined up as an edge rusher for the Leo Lions, finishing with 184 total tackles, 69.5 TFLs and 41.0 sacks in four seasons. On offense, where he was just as effective, the talented target hauled in 101 receptions for over over 1,700 yards and nearly 20 touchdowns.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 215 lbs., Schott has elite athleticism and uses it to his advantage, creating mismatches in the passing game for linebackers trying to cover him. He is a very sound route runner, and plays with a very high motor, frequently grabbing contested catches.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
