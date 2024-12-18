Miami Signee Malachi Toney Named Florida High School Player of the Year
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes are set to lose much of the offensive production from the 2024 team to the NFL Draft and the transfer portal, but have made a strong effort to replace much of that talent with highly touted prospects, one of which is incoming 4-Star wideout Malachi Toney.
Toney, who hails from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was named by MaxPreps as the 2024 Florida High School Football Player of the Year this week. He helped lead the Patriots to a 12-2 record and the school's first state championship since 2016 all while compiling over 1,700 all purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns.
In three years at American Heritage, Toney has racked up yardage and touchdowns at multiple positions. He has over 3,100 all purpose yards and 40 touchdowns, and even played some defense as well, finishing with 21 total tackles and an interception.
As of now, Toney enters a Hurricanes receiver room with limited experience. With the potential departure of Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown, Jr. and Jacolby George to the NFL and Isaiah Horton to the transfer portal, Miami is without four of its top five receiving targets from 2024.
The Hurricanes did land a commitment from LSU transfer wideout CJ Daniels who hauled in 42 passes for 480 yards this season, but it is unclear whether or not the talented transfer can become the No. 1 option in the offense.
The Canes' 2025 offense is a bit of a question mark, but with back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes, it's safe to say there is a deep well of talent on Cristobal's roster.