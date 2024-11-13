Miami Women's Basketball Signs Five Players
First year head coach Tricia Cullop has made a massive impact on the recruiting trail this season, landing four ESPN top-100 players and adding another 4-Star prospect as well.
This week, Miami officially signed all five players to the class which ESPN ranked fifth in the nation.
1. Camille Williams - Guard, 5-foot-11
Williams is a 4-Star prospect ranked as the No. 36 player in ESPN's top-100 rankings for the class of 2025. She is from Fort Worth, Texas and has also suited up for the Nike EYBL circuit was one of the event's top performers in 2024.
Cullop, speaking on Williams said, "She possesses an elite IQ, and she has the ability to score from the arc, pull-up, or drive. She has great court vision, ball-handling skills, and is a quick defender. I absolutely love her competitiveness and versatility.”
2. Natalie Wetzel - Forward, 6-foot-3
Wetzel is another 4-Star prospect who is ranked among ESPN's top-100 recruits. The McMurray, Pennsylvania product checks in at No. 79 on the list. Standing at 6-foot-3, Wetzel provides Miami with the ability to not only rebound and defend well in the paint, but score at will as well.
Cullop said of Wetzel, "She is a quality passer and is very mobile for her 6-foot-3 frame. She has a quick release, runs the floor well, and can rebound outside of her area. We love her skill level and ability to help us stretch the floor.”
3. Danielle Osho - Guard, 6-foot-1
Osho, who is rated as a 4-star prospect, is a guard from Dacula, Georgia that committed to the Canes in October of this year. She stands at 6-foot-1 and possesses excellent 3-point shooting ability as well enough size to find success inside.
Speaking on Osho, Cullop said, "Danielle is a strong, skilled big guard who can stretch the floor with her shooting ability (...) She can rebound, pass, and handle the ball. I love her skill level, work ethic, and understanding of the game."
4. Soma Okolo - Forward, 6-foot-1
Okolo is a 2025 4-Star prospect who has been committed to Miami since August. Standing at 6-foot-1, she is a capable wing that can play both on the perimeter and inside. She held offers from over 10 division one program and chose the Hurricanes over the likes of North Carolina, Arkansas, Clemson and more.
Head coach Tricia Cullop said of Okolo's skillset, "Soma is an incredible athlete who can play inside or out. She can rim run, attack defenses on the drive, and stretch the floor with her 3-point shot."
5. Meredith Tippner - Guard, 5-foot-9
Tippner is an extremely quick guard who can easily slash by defenders for scoring opportunities. She stands at just 5-foot-9, but possesses elite speed. She is rated as a 4-Star prospect and is the No. 923 player in ESPN's top-100 rankings.
Cullop praised her game, saying, "Meredith is a strong scoring guard who can score at all three levels (...) She is the ultimate competitor with an unparalleled work ethic and passion for the game."