Ole Miss Flips Miami Commitment Kavion Broussard
Not every recruiting battle ends the way the Miami Hurricanes coaching staff would prefer. Finding 6-foot-7 and 260-pound Kavion Broussard during the early portion of the recruiting calendar and gaining his verbal commitment was great, but his recruitment did not end well for the Canes.
Miami's 2023 offensive line recruiting class was tremendous, and that will help losing out on Broussard. So will gaining junior college prospect Markel Bell, a player that Ole Miss coveted and hails from the Magnolia State.
In the end, good luck to Broussard as he goes to play for the Rebels.
