Another Local Linebacker Commits To Miami
Four for four was the goal this week for the coaches of the Miami Hurricanes and that is what they got with the most recent commitment from linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin.
The linebacker stands at 6-0, 190 pounds, and is one of the most underrated linebackers in the Florida area with speed athleticism, and creativity in the middle of the field.
The three-star recruit is from the Miami area, attending Miami Central, where he has been a star all four years of his playing years and a captain. Hopefully, he will be home for the next 3 to 4 years of his collegiate career as one of the star linebackers for the "U" as they continue to improve in recruiting.
With the commitment of Marcelin, the linebacking room is building a forceful unit for the future now that Elijah Melendez has also hard-committed this past weekend after his official visits. This is a positive sign from the Miami Hurricanes for all that is coming to the program for the next number of years.