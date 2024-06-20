Another Talented Lineman Commits To The University of Miami
The Miami Hurricanes were having a quiet summer to start the recruiting cycle but the program looks to go on a run with commitments. After the commitment of an offensive lineman, the Canes continue to improve the line with the commitment of Orlando, FL native, Jaden Wilkerson.
The lineman stands at 6-6 330 pounds and is nibal on his feet. This is another big lineman that the Hurricanes see a lot of potential in as they are continuing to round up a class of o-linemen that can match up with anyone soon. There has been a trend with the leave of the recent commits of the O-line being huge but also very raw with a lot of promise. That is what Wilkerson is for the Canes.
This is the second commitment this week for the Hurricane and that has boosted the offensive line of the future and more commitiments are still to come. There is a train of new talent that will give the Hurricanes reason to be back in the top ten in recruiting shorty with some major game changers looming for the program.