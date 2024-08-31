BREAKING: Elijah Melendez Decommits From The Hurricanes
It is football saturday, and while the No. 19 Miami Hurrianes are in Gainevsille preparing to take on the Florida Gators, the recurting class just got a bit smaller.
Four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez has de-committed from the Hurricanes and now has his sights set on the Auburn Tigers.
He had a fantastic game last night where it was obvious that this de-commitment was heading this way. He was spotted wearing Tiger gloves after he said his commitment was 100 percent on lock for the Canes.
It is not a surprise that players de-commit from teams, especially after having a successful visit with the Tigers over the past weekend. Auburn has made strides over the past few months in its recruiting as they sit at No. 5 per 247sports.
The Canes will look to bounce back as they still commit Herbert Scroggins, Gavin Nix, and Ezekiel Marcelin. The room was beginning to get crowded so the exit of Melendez won't hurt as much in the long run.