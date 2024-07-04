Hylton Stubbs Flips Commitment From USC To Miami
It has been an interesting few days after four-star athlete Hylton Stubbs decommitted from The University of Southern California. There was a chance that he would commit to the Florida Gators but that has been flipped to Miami per his Instragam after a successful visit to the University of Miami
Stubbs was one of the top targets for the Hurricanes and his skill set was highly sought after. His ball IQ is one of the best in the country as well as his size. He stands at 6-2, 195 pounds, up from his junior year, where he was 180. He has started gaining the weight it takes to be in a Power Four conference, and his jump shows that he is dedicated to the cause.
He does have some things to work on surrounding his technique and skill sets that will allow him to unlock his burst of speed, but when those wrinkles are ironed out, he will be one of the most interesting prospects to enter the Miami system.
Another four-star athlete for the Hurricanes and they continue to push for the top 10 again in recruiting. Will the ranking transfer into play on the field, that is yet to be seen but it is a step in the right direction in getting the U back on the map.