Miami Lands Commitment From Timothy Merritt
It is a big day for head coach Mario Cristobal and the University of Miami as they land the commitment from three-star Timothy Merritt after his official visit this past weekend.
The Miami Hurricanes hosted several top talent from around the country this weekend, and Merritt was one of the top cornerbacks that took his official visit, and with his commitment, the cornerback room of the future is starting to take shape.
Cristobal has worked hard to get the prestige of the once powerful and effective defensive school back to the name it once was. The commitment from the Birmingham, Al native is great for the heavy recruitment on the defensive side of the ball. He had other offers from Alabama, Arkansas, and Tennessee but the U and Cristobal changed his mind after the treatment of his family and himself over the weekend.
While he has committed, the 6-foot-1-inch cornerback will still make other visits to the school that sent him offers to make sure that the Miami is the right choice for him.