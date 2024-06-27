All Hurricanes

Offensive Lineman Max Buchanan commits to Miami

Another lineman to add to the rotation of players for the Miami Hurricanes.

Another massive get for the Miami Hurricanes as Max Buchanan, four-star OL from Seminole High School (Sanford, FL), announced at the Rivals 5-Star Camp that he has committed to Miami. This comes with other offers from FSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State, and UCF.

The 6'4, 295-pound Buchanan is the 238th-ranked player in the country and played left tackle for Seminole. For Miami, this is a huge accomplishment over FSU and Clemson who also had Buchanan as one of the top prospects they were searching for.

This is also Miami's third OL commit from the Central Florida area, and all have raw potential to grow into some of the best linemen in the country. The Hurricanes are starting to build the groundwork for a future team, focusing on the o-line first and then surrounding the team with talent that will commit in the future and come from the transfer portal.

