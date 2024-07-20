The No. 1 Cornerback in Louisiana Jaboree Antoine Commits To The Miami Hurricanes
CORAL GABLES - The Miami Hurricanes football program is out to prove a point with this recruiting class of 2025 as the No. 1 cornerback in Louisiana, Jaboree Antoine flips his commitment from LSU to The Miami Hurricanes.
Antoine has a lot of upside when it comes to boosting the secondary room for the Hurricanes. He is coming off an injury in his junior season where he played the first four games of the season then going down with a injured collarbone that left him out until the Division 1 playoffs in Louisiana.
In the games that he did play, he was a lockdown defender in man coverage and was a blanket defender on anyone who tried to get past him. The 6-1, 170-pound Westgate, LA native has the length and speed to be one of the top prospects in the country.
This will be the 17th commit for the Miami Hurricanes football program from the 2025 class and the fourth CB. In the secondary, he will join four-star Timothy Merritt, Chris Ewald Jr, and three-star Amari Wallace who all committed earlier during the summer.