The Run On Commits Continue As Herbert Scroggins Commits To Miami
The run of commitments are flooding in this summer as the Miami Hurricanes land their 14th commit in Herbert Scroggins.
If you pay attention to the Miami Football recruiting tracker, there has been an extra emphasis on the defensive side of the ball. With the commitment of Scroggins, he adds an extra layer to the defense that the Canes will need in the future.
The edge rusher out of Savannah, GA stands at 6-2 and weights in at 235 pounds. He is another raw prospect that the Hurricanes would like to take a chance on because of his intagnibles in his play. He is quicker than most people expect as his size, with the ability to blow by any defender and get to the man with the ball. Edge rushers have started to develop the spin move technque in highschool now with more film being able to show and he has one of the best in the state of Georiga.
This is a massive get for Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff who are expected to make more moves during the approaching Holiday season.
