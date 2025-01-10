Recruiting Rundown: Hurricanes Active in Early Offseason on Recruiting Trail
Head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff were very active this week, hitting the recruiting trail and spending time with many of the top prospects from around the nation. The Hurricanes extended several offers and also lined up visits with several elite players.
The first player to pick up an offer from the Canes this week was current class of 2026 LSU commit Aiden Hall, a safety from Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 safety in the nation and also the No. 4 player overall in the state.
Next was 2028 defensive lineman prospect Asher Ghioto from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Though he is just a freshman, Ghioto already stands at 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. In his only season of varsity football, he compiled 66 total tackles, 21.0 TFL's and 7.0 sacks.
2027 wideout Anthony Jennings also picked up a Hurricanes offer this week. Standing at 6-foot, 165 lbs., he is a speedy wideout that operated in the slot extremely effectively. He currently holds three other power four offers.
Another talented wideout prospect, Ray'Quan Williams, also received an offer from Miami and took to social media to share. Williams is a fellow 2027 prospect who hails from St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. He stands at 6-foot, 163 lbs., and possesses a similar skillset to that of Jennings.
Moving into the trenches, Cristobal and his staff submitted an offer to class of 2026 defensive lineman Cameron McGee from Loganville, Georgia. Standing at 6-foot-3, 330 lbs., he has elite size for the position and has begun to catch the eye of other major programs as he currently holds offers from six power four programs.
Sticking on the defensive side of the ball, Miami sought to add to its future secondary this week by extending an offer to former Alabama commit Dorian Barney, a class of 2026 cornerback from Carrollton, Georgia. Rated as a 4-Star prospect by 247Sports, Barney is the No. 7 corner in the class and the No. 13 player in the state.
Flipping back to the offensive side of the ball, Miami offered another talented wide receiver prospect in Kenyon Alston from Orlando, Florida. A bigger target, standing at 6-foot-2, 172 lbs., Alston is currently rated as a 3-Star prospect, but holds over a dozen power four offers.
The final offer the Hurricanes extended this week was to 2027 tight end Grant Haviland from Milton High School in Alpharetta, Georgia. Though he is currently unranked as a prospect, Haviland stands at 6-foot-4, 215 lbs. as just a sophomore and holds offers from the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and more.
As for players receiving visits from Cristobal and his staff this week, the list is long. The week started locally at Southridge Senior High School right in the heart of Miami as Cristobal paid a visit to 2026 3-Star offensive lineman Ryan Miret.
Next was a visit to fellow 2026 prospect, defensive lineman Freddie Wilson at Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida. Wilson took to social media to share a photo with both Cristobal and and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.
2026 athlete prospect Tony Williams from Jacksonville, Florida also received a visit from Miami's staff this week. He is currently unranked by 247Sports, but has nearly ten division one offers.
Fellow Jacksonville native Simeon Caldwell, 2026 4-Star safety form the Bolles School, also received a visit this week from the coaching staff. He took to social media to share his reaction as well. he is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 14 player in the state.
Fellow 2026 talent Chancellor Barclay who suits up for the First Academy in Orlando, Florida, also received a visit from the coaching staff this week. He is currently a 4-Star prospect and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 34 player in the state.
The dynamic duo of Cristobal and Mirabal continued on the recruiting trail, also paying a visit to Canon Picket, 4-Star offensive lineman prospect and brother of current Canes edge rusher Booker Pickett.
Fellow 4-Star offensive lineman prospect, Johnnie Jones from Tampa, Florida, also received a visit at Berkeley Prep School this week from the two coaches. 247Sports ranks the 6-foot-7, 305 lb. junior as the No. 17 offensive tackle in the class.
As for players who are expected to be visiting Coral Gables, class of 2027 5-Star safety Honor Fa'alave, scheduled his visit with the Canes and will be in town on January 18th. He took to social media to make the announcement.
2025 Football Signees
- QB Luke Nickel, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Alpharetta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Girard Pringle, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Chris Ewald, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DB Amari Wallace, 5-foot-10, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Donta Simpson, 6-foot-3, 281 lbs. - Hollywood, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Herbert Scroggins, 6-foot-2, 235 lbs. - Savannah, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Mykah Newton, 6-foot-2, 255 lbs. - Newberry, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Ezekiel Marcelin, 5-foot-11, 208 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Kellen Wiley, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Max Buchanan, 6-foot-4, 275 lbs. - Sanford, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Demetrius Campbell, 6-foot-6, 300 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Bryce Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 172 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Brock Schott, 6-foot- 3, 215 lbs. - Leo, Indiana (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Luka Gilbert, 6-foot-7, 233 lbs. - West Chester, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Joshua Moore, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - Pembroke Pines, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Daylyn Upshaw, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Phenix City, Alabama (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Jaboree Antoine, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - New Iberia, Louisiana (Signed 12/02/2024)
- OL Jaden Wilkerson, 6-foot-6, 330 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Seuseu Alofaituli, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Las Vegas, Nevada (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Hayden Lowe, 6-foot-4, 230 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Malachi Toney, 5-foot-10, 182 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- SG Matthew Able, 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. - Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Committed 08/30/2024)
- C Ben Ahmed, 6-foot-9, 300 lbs. - Putnam, Connecticut (Committed 10/10/2024)
Check out the Miami men's hoops recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.